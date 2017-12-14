Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Revealed: Who the Royal Couple Will Share an Anniversary With
Kevin Hart ranted about his cheating scandal in a candid, expletive-filled radio interview, calling his behavior "beyond irresponsible" and saying the ordeal made him a "better man."
The comedian, one of the most successful, and Jumanji actor, made his comments on the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club in an interview released on Thursday, three months after he publicly apologized to his then-pregnant wife Eniko Hart and his kids for some "bad" behavior and said someone was trying to extort him for "financial gains." Eniko accepted her husband's apology. She gave birth to their first child together, son Kenzo, in November.
It was reported that a person attempted to extort Kevin with a suggestive video of him and a woman. The woman on the tape and her lawyer then told reporters she and Kevin were "involved" a month ago in a Las Vegas hotel room but that she had nothing to do with the recordings and was not an extortionist.
On The Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne tha God asked Kevin what was he thinking when he "got caught cheating in Vegas."
"It's beyond irresponsible. There's no way around it," he said. "The best way to do is just address right on. You gotta f--king just say exactly what it is. That's Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That's not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it. You can't say what were you thinking, because you weren't thinking. You can't say 'Kev, what you thinking when you did it?' That's what a false reality comes in to a f--k-up."
"You don't plan to f--k up," he said. "You f--k up, and then you go, 'Oh s--t, I f--ked up'...I'm gonna go home, I'm gonna address it, I'm gonna make my wife fully aware of what's going on in the situation that I have now put us in and I'm hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f--king massive mistake. That's what I'm trying to do not only as a man, but within teaching a lesson to my son."
Kevin said he had decided to take a solo trip to Las Vegas to play some poker because his wife was out of town visiting her family.
"I know women are gonna have a level of discomfort and hate that really stood by my wife in the relationship. I know that. For that, I'm not only extremely sorry to her, I'm sorry that I disappointed you guys. And I saw some real man s—t. I'm the one that had to walk into a f—king baby shower...I faced that. I faced that. Rightfully so," Kevin said.
Kevin and Eniko celebrated with their loved ones at a Lion King-themed baby shower a couple of months ago.
When asked if he thought his wife would leave him over the cheating, Kevin said Eniko "is not a pushover."
"My wife is not a f—king rug," he said. "Listen, my wife is not a rug. That woman is a woman. She is real. Don't let the smile and the innocent posture- you don't see her talk on social media. Nobody sees here really talk. I know that woman. That woman, when she see red, she see red."
Kevin also talked about how he has changed.
"The real positive in this, I swear to God on my kids, on all of my kids—Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo—I'm a better man," Kevin said on The Breakfast Club. "I'm a better man because of- the light bulb that's off, that just went off right now, was the one that was supposed to go off because this line, this straight line that I'm walking on now, there are no moments to be off-balance. There are no more shots, there are no more chances. I'm done. I'm done! I don't want that level of fun no more, I don't need it. I'm on some grown man different s—t where if it doesn't involve my family, I'm not interested."
"I'm praying to God that this mindset that I have now is one that will not only last forever that my kids can see, but I'm telling you man, the past is the past," Kevin later said. "I don't look back…at the end of the day, I'm still Kevin Hart, I am still very much myself. The changes that are coming are changes for myself to make me better. I am very happy at the s—t that has happened 'cause it made me better."