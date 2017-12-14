As a pop singer, Justin Bieber knows how to bust a move. But the "Sorry" singer proved even he needs a little practice by posting videos of him rehearsing a routine to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect."
The first video shows the Biebs somersaulting into the shot to the lyrics, "Baby, just dive right in." However, the artists decided to try something different the second time around. The following video shows him slowly lowering his arms and heading into a pirouette to the same words.
"I'm going to get this dancing thing down," he captioned the second video.
It looks like Sheeran approved of Bieber's song choice, too. The "Shape of You" singer, who goes by teddysphotos on Instagram, wrote "Nice song" in the comments.
Bieber isn't the only celebrity who's a fan of "Perfect." Sheeran recently released a new version of the song featuring Beyonce. In his newsletter, he told subscribers he played her his album ÷ before it debuted and that "Perfect" was "one of her favourites."
As shown in the official music video, the song is about a guy who has fallen in love with a girl he's known his whole life.
Perhaps the lyrics spoke to Bieber who has recently been reconnecting with his former flame Selena Gomez. After all, the song features lyrics like "‘Cause we were just kids when we fell in love. Not knowing what it was. I will not give you up this time."
The two started dating when they were in their late teens. Even though they broke up, the on-again-off-again duo has been seen spending a lot of quality time together lately. They've been photographed attending church together, enjoying bike rides together and even kissing.
However, we'll just have to wait and see if he will "not give you up this time."
Until then, enjoy the dance moves.