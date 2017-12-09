Lindsay Lohan and Camila Cabello Were Taylor Swift's Biggest Fans at Jingle Ball

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 7:01 PM

Taylor Swift, Lindsay Lohan

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock, Mark Davis/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan and Camila Cabello were Taylor Swift 's No. 1 fans at Jingle Ball in New York City!

The actress and singer were both dancing along to Taylor's song "Shake It Off" while in the crowd at the Madison Square Garden show on Friday evening. After dominating the Jingle Ball stage herself, Camila shared videos from Taylor's performance on Snapchat. From the posts, it's clear that she couldn't have been more excited to see her friend perform.

"I cried," Camila captioned one video post.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Rendezvous After Her Jingle Ball Performance

Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello Snapchat

Lindsay posted about her night at the show on Instagram Story. Before watching Taylor's performance, she took a photo backstage with Ed Sheeran, who later took the stage to perform "End Game" with the singer.

"Love you @taylorswift," Lindsay wrote on one video post of Taylor.

Lindsay also took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to send her love to T.Swift and to post an awesome video from the performance.

In the social media video we see Lindsay right next to the stage at Jingle Ball, dancing alongside Taylor as she sang her hit song.

Before hitting the stage, Taylor was introduced by Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise. After her performance, Swift was spotted leaving the show with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

 

