Gift Ideas for the Hostess With the Mostest

And what better way to say I see you than with these gifts that range from pampering beauty products to elegant sparkling water they can conveniently serve at the party.

Parties don't just throw themselves, you know. Quite the contrary: There's a lot of time, energy and love that goes into it all. If you're not a party planner yourself, we won't bore you with the details. Just know that said party-planning friend should be thanked for all their hard work.

This time of year you're suddenly inundated with a calendar full of social activities. While this provides Instagram opportunities a plenty, let us not forget those that make said events happen: The hosts.





Snowe Fact: You can't possibly throw a memorable event without having an Instagram-ready charcuterie plate at the ready. Enter this sturdy-yet-beautiful wood board and knives set. Simple and sexy (exactly what you look for in an appetizer spread). Now to select the cheese… SHOP: Snowe Cheese Board Set, $95





Naked Cashmere No matter what kind host your pal is, you can bet they're always running around and on their feet. Make their post-party R&R time a little more comfy with these sweet cashmere slippers (that super-cute puff is the best part, is it not?). SHOP: Naked Cashmere Puffer Slipper, $80









Corkcicle Sure you can gift your favorite party planner with regular at-home wine glasses (never a bad idea), but how about these stemless portable options? They're nearly sold out (probably because they're Oprah-approved), but, yeah: We can certainly get onboard with this genius idea. SHOP: Corkcicle Stemless Wine Glass, $20

Rabbit It doesn't matter how good you get at drinking wine, opening the bottle will eternally be a struggle (#basic). So for your wino friend, give them a gift they'll cherish: an easy-to-use electric bottle opener. What else could they possibly need? SHOP: Rabbit Vertical Wine Opener, $50





Kopu Any well-thought-out dinner party has a water option for each guest to enjoy as they're alternating between holiday cocktails. 'Tis the season, so why not up the ante by offering guests a sparking option. And the fact that this one's bottled at the source in New Zealand makes it feel extra-fancy, does it not? SHOP: Kopu Sparking Water 24 Pack, $70





Show Me Your Mumu Throwing a full-out holiday party is no easy feat, so you know that the host of the evening is going to feel a little rundown post-festivities. Make her day with these super-soft, chic cat PJs. And yes, that coordinating eye mask comes with. SHOP: Show Me Your Mumu Paige PJ Set With Eye Mask, $124

L. Raphael Once the party has come and gone, your host is going to need a little reset. That's where this spa-status set comes into play. First they slater on this detoxifying Dead Sea mud mask and then they moisturize with this ultra-rich cranberry oil. It's just like going to the spa, but the fact that they don't have to leave the house makes it that much better. SHOP: Beyond Spa Detoxifying Set, $272





Don Ciccio So you can't afford to send the Martha Stewart in your life to an all-expenses paid European vacay, but you can make her feel like she's there with this Limoncello parting gift. This one's made with fresh lemons and an old-school family recipe, so you know its top shelf. SHOP: Limoncello Made by Don Ciccio & Figli in Washington D.C., $32





Williams Sonoma So your friend is a wine drinker, what else is new? If they're regulars, they'll appreciate any gift that ups their vino game. Enter: This simplistic and classy AF decanter. Trust: It's an easy tablescape upgrade that'll make a big impact at their next dinner. SHOP: Williams Sonoma Estate Stemware Decanter, $50

St James We all have that one fancy friend, and while attending their party is nothing short of miraculous, picking out a gift for them is tough. So what do you get the host who has it all? A proper English tea set—that's what. SHOP: St James Tea for Two Tea Set, $389









Uncommon Goods You know what's a really grown-up gift? Reusable ice cubes. If your fave pal is a whiskey fan, look no further than these Smokey quartz chillers. Throw 'em in the freezer, add to your drink, and there you have it: Instagram perfection! SHOP: Smokey Quartz Whiskey Chillers, $50





Vinovore For the friend that always throws the coolest parties (you know, the ones complete with tarot card readings and other mystical activities), we have the perfect gift. Each of these Unicorn boxes is customized with esoteric wine and other feel-good goodies like crystals and wands (yes please!). SHOP: Vinovore Unicorn Box, Starting at $30

Hurom Whether your host is more of a mimosa gal or a heath nut, doesn't really matter—at least when it comes to this gift. This personal juicer is compact, counter-space friendly and comes in three sweet shades: white, mint or baby pink. SHOP: Hurom HP Personal Slow Juicer, $299



