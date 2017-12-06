EXCLUSIVE!

Allison Janney Gives Anna Faris' Boyfriend Michael Barrett the Seal of Approval

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 6:54 PM

Allison Janney is "so happy" for Anna Faris.

The actress dished exclusively to E! News about her Mom co-star's new relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett and revealed she's met Anna's new man.

"She's such an amazing...I can't believe all the stuff she does, in addition to Mom she has her podcast and she teaches a class at USC and she's got her new man who she seems—she seems just great, she's really doing well and I'm so happy for her," Allison told us at the I, Tonya press junket in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Anna Faris Goes House Hunting With Boyfriend Michael Barrett After Chris Pratt Divorce Filing

Anna Faris, Michael Barrett

Splash News

So does Michael have Allison's seal of approval?

"I met him once, he seems really lovely," she shared with us. "I don't know him, but I'm happy for her. If she's happy, I'm happy."

Anna and Michael have been spotted spending time together after her split with Chris Pratt. In November, the duo was photographed on a trip together in Venice, Italy.

On Dec. 3, Anna was spotted house hunting with Michael in the Los Angeles area, two days after Chris filed for divorce from Anna. She also filed a divorce response, obtained by E! News, which looked identical to Chris' filing.

"They are both ready to move on with their lives," a source told E! News. "They worked everything out and it was time. It was well coordinated and all details were agreed upon."

Watch the video above to see Allison dish about Anna's new man!

I, Tonya opens in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 8 and expands nationwide in January.

