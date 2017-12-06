Allison Janney is "so happy" for Anna Faris.

The actress dished exclusively to E! News about her Mom co-star's new relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett and revealed she's met Anna's new man.

"She's such an amazing...I can't believe all the stuff she does, in addition to Mom she has her podcast and she teaches a class at USC and she's got her new man who she seems—she seems just great, she's really doing well and I'm so happy for her," Allison told us at the I, Tonya press junket in Los Angeles on Tuesday.