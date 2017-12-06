David Cassidy Cuts Estranged Daughter Katie Cassidy Out of His Will

It's no secret that the late David Cassidy had a troubled relationship with his estranged daughter, Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, but Cassidy's will sheds even more light on the depth of their divide.

On Wednesday, The Blast reported that according to Cassidy’s last will and testament, the Partridge Family singer specifically cut out his daughter out of his will, leaving money only to his son Beau Cassidy, a 26-year-old singer/songwriter.

In docs provided by the outlet, Cassidy, who died on Nov. 21 at the age of 67, stated in the will, "It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy."

While David was her father, Katie was raised primarily by her mother Sherry Williams and stepfather Richard Benedon.

In fact, David confirmed to the publication in February 2017 that he was no longer in connection with his daughter.

Earlier in 2017, David told People that he no longer had a relationship with the actress.

"I wasn't her father. I was her biological father but I didn't raise her. She has a completely different life," he explained. "I'm proud of her. She's very talented. It's hard for me to even accept how old she is now."