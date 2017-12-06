Inexpensive Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Are Sure to Impress

But come on, you're not made of money. That's exactly why we've rounded up this list of under $100 gifts for all the loved ones in your life.

What can you say: You take your friendships super-seriously and you pride yourself on being able to hand select gifts that speak to who your friends are as people. You have a lot of excitement that surrounds the holiday season and because of this, you don't mind spending a little extra on your pals.

Lather Honey (nature's candy, if you will) is packed with nourishing antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins and minerals. For the naturalist in your life this sweet set is filled with all the skin-care goodies they could ever want. SHOP: Lather Sweet as Honey Set, $58





Frilly Anything you order on Frilly is customized to your personal preference. From cut to length to fabric, you can guarantee your hard-to-please friend will appreciate your effort. Our pick: This liquid silk tank, complete with a plunging cowl neckline. (It's the ideal going out top, if you ask us.) SHOP: Frilly Viv Top, $75





Dolce & Gabbana Why do guys always ask for underwear for Xmas? OK, fine. We totally understand the request, but this year do them one better and splurge on designer Dolce & Gabbana undies that will have them feeling like a celeb. SHOP: Dolce & Gabbana Two-Pack Stretch-Cotton Briefs, $65

Nurse Jamie Here's a genius gift for that friend that always thinks they looks tired (even though you tell 'em they're beautiful, always). This handy eye-massaging tool uses high frequency vibration to stimulate collagen and tighten delicate skin around the eyes. BTW, did we mention how good it feels? SHOP: Nurse Jamie Eyeonix, $49





Sugar Paper You might not be thinking of calendaring out your 2018 days quite yet, but your most organized BFF is. Help them out by gifting them with this classic chambray-bound planner from Paper Sugar. So chic! SHOP: Sugar Paper 2018 Signature Agenda in Chambray, $48





Timex One gift the boys are always fans of? Watches. Typically, though, watches can be pricy. Not this brushed leather strap option. It's casual and cool, but also looks good dressed up in a workplace environment. Affordable and stylish, it's a win-win. SHOP: Timex 'Easy Reader' Leather Strap Watch, $65

H&M You know what everyone needs more of this season? Sweaters and lots of 'em. Give your favorite friend an upgrade with this affordable cashmere option. The fit is perfectly slouchy, and then there's the obvious fact that it feels amazing on. SHOP: H&M Cashmere Sweater, $80





Il Bussetto Guys are pretty no fuss when it comes to their belongs. If you ask them: the less the better. Keep your fave guy organized and looking sleek with this polished leather cardholder. It's grown-up and timeless, making it an ideal gift for all the men. SHOP: Il Bussetto Polished-Leather Cardholder, $60





Yellow Willow For your health-conscious BFF, splurge on something they'll use regularly—a trendy new yoga mat. This one's sturdy, made with high-performance grip fabric and sports a calming (read: not obnoxious) pattern. Namaste, indeed. SHOP: Yellow Willow Yoga Mat, $98

Baublebar For your fashion-loving gal pal who changes outfits as often as she eats a meal, this tassel earring set will more that please her. It comes with five bright color options, one of which will always match whatever outfit she's feeling next. SHOP: Baublebar Tassel Lover Earring Gift Set, $98





Mary Kay For any friend who takes winter skin-care seriously, Mary Kay's new sheet masks are a gift they will appreciate. Hydrating ingredients like Oat kernel extract, Orchid extract and Sodium hyaluronate make skin silky smooth after just one use. Can we get an amen? SHOP: Mary Kay TimeWise Repair Lifting Bio-Cellulose Mask, $70





BoxFox For your most festive bestie, this hot cocoa set for two is a surefire way to spark their spirit. It comes complete with a fancy hot cocoa mix from Compartes, vanilla bean marshmallows and two perfectly-sized mugs. Cheers! SHOP: BoxFox Fireside, $75

DNA You know what's better than an eye cream? An eye balm. DNA's new select is made with skin-tightening ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid, and soothing agents like chamomile and cucumber extract. Gift to your mom, your sister, your bestie—basically anyone who's a fan of anti-aging skincare. SHOP: DNA Eye Balm, $80





Derek Lam Gifting fragrance is toughie only because it's so specific to the person. And who really knows what scent will smell good on who? Take the guess work out of the equation with this full-on set from Derek Lam. Every one is a winner and your pal is sure to find a fave. SHOP: Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fragrance Collection, $95





Vie Healing During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be tough for any of us to keep our sanity. For your pal who does too much, this calming tea and supplement duo is exactly what they need to reclaim their inner peace. SHOP: Vie Healing Huanhe Pairing, $80

Timberland For your low-maintenance pal who still prides herself on being stylish, These Timerland sneaks are the gift you've been searching for. They're practical and good for every day wear. Besides, who can resist that pale pink hue? SHOP: Timberland Women's Mayliss Oxford Shoes in Light Pink Nubuck, $99