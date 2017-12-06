"John Mayer is recovering from the emergency appendectomy he underwent yesterday and is in good spirits," the singer's rep told E! News Wednesday. "The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for Dec. 7 in Orlando, Fla., and Dec. 8 in Sunrise, Fla., in addition to the Dec. 5 show in New Orleans, are postponed. All tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase."

He captioned a selfie from the hospital "still got it."

The singer-songwriter also tweeted, "Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I'm so sorry that we couldn't finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly."

______________________________

John Mayer has been hospitalized.

The Grammy-winning singer was admitted to the hospital early Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy, according to the singer's current tour company, Dead & Company's Twitter account.

As a result of the unexpected hospitalization, the company's concert scheduled for Tuesday in New Orleans has been postponed. "All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date," another tweet from the account explained. "Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase."

Meanwhile, E! News has reached out to Mayer's rep for an update on his surgery.