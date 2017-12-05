The Crown season two is just days away, yet there is already a lot of attention on the upcoming third season which is set to feature new actors playing Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the rest of their famous family.

Taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy is Olivia Colman, the star of Broadchurch and The Night Manager. "She's great," Foy told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

"You'll forget all about me and the rest of the cast," Foy joked. "You'll be like, ‘Who are they?' We're the warm-up act."