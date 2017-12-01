Kendall Jenner's Hairstylist Reveals 5-Minute Holiday Party Looks

During this week's Freestyle, we learned that achieving Kendall Jenner-level hair is surprisingly straightforward.

Her hairstylist, Jonathan Colombini, who's clients also include Kylie Jenner and Ariel Winter, revealed that beautiful holiday-ready hair doesn't have to be hard or time consuming. When you have the right hair products and accessories, you can achieve red carpet hair in about five minutes. At first, five-minute hair sounds unrealistic, we know. But, there's nothing like a live demonstration to make you change your mind (Watch the video above!).

"You can take any traditional top knot, ponytail, even the beach waves that are really popular, throw an accessory in it and head to a party and be holiday-ready," he told Facebook viewers. "Most of you girls go from work to the holiday party, so I'm going to show that easy transition."