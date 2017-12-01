Snapchat
Take a look below to see all of the stars who had some of the best themed birthday parties!
Joe Manganiello
Theme: '80s Rock, "Joechella"
To celebrate his 40th birthday last winter, Joe Manganiello had an '80's rock-themed, "Joechella" birthday party. The celebration, with Joe's wife Sofía Vergara in attendance, was held at the W Hollywood hotel and featured a performance by metal tribute band Steel Panther.
Kris Jenner
Theme: The Great Gatsby
To celebrate her 60th birthday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a Great Gatsby-themed bash. All of the guests in attendance dressed up in 1920s style for the celebration.
Beyoncé
Theme: Soul Train
For Beyoncé's 35th birthday in 2016, she had a Soul Train-themed party with an A-list guest list. Bey's husband Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Solange Knowles, Serena Williams, Alicia Keys and many more stars were in attendance to celebrate.
Chrissy Teigen
Theme: Pan Am
Chrissy, John and all the guests in attendance at her party dressed up for the Pan Am-theme. Everyone prepared to take flight for the celebration, which was a part of the official Pan Am Experience by Air Hollywood.
Dianna Agron
Theme: Circus
To celebrate her birthday back in 2012, Dianna Agron had a circus-themed birthday party. Pictures from the celebration show the actress dressed up as a trapeze artist, while pal Taylor Swift wore a sexy tiger-inspired costume.
North West and Penelope Disick
Theme: Moana
To celebrate both North West and Penelope Disick's birthdays in 2017, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian threw their daughters a Moana and Hawaii-themed birthday party.
Nina Dobrev
Theme: La La Land
Back in January, Nina Dobrev had a La La Land-themed birthday party to celebrate turning 28. Dobrev and Glen Powell even recreated an iconic moment from the Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling movie at the party.
Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma
Theme: Harry Potter
For his 9th birthday in August 2017, Gwen Stefani threw her son Zuma a Harry Potter-themed birthday party. Look at the cake above!
Dream Kardashian
Theme: Mermaid
To celebrate Dream Kardashian's first birthday, Blac Chyna threw her baby girl a mermaid-themed party. How cute is this picture of Dream?
Madonna
Theme: Gypsy
Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday with a gypsy-themed birthday party. She captioned one Instagram pic from the party, "Giving Thanks for another Year filled with many Surprises and many Blessings!"