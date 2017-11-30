Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoyed a night full of PDA with a side of basketball on Wednesday!

The Princess of Pop and her dancer beau stepped out last night to attend the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Downtown L.A. But it didn't look like the game was their main focus...

Rather, Brit and Sam were totally engrossed in each other, smooching it up while sitting in their courtside seats.

The singer looked sexy in a low-cut blouse (with plenty of cleavage) and a pair of black, high-waisted shorts, which she paired with black, patent leather heels. Sam, on the other hand, donned black jeans with a tan shirt that was adorned by black and red sleeves.