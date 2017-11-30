Nicole Williams is not budging when it comes to matrimonial traditions.

In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Nicole and Larry English take a look at wedding bands for their big day, but Larry doesn't seem too excited about rocking his new jewels.

"Does it really matter that much?" Larry asked.

For Nicole, it's all about the symbolism the ring carries.

"Yeah it matters. These are symbols of our marriage and our vows. You're gonna look like one of those guys that decides not to wear a ring for other reasons. I've never seen anybody that's married not wearing a wedding band," Nicole retorted.