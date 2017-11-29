Inside Beyoncé's Brooklyn Birthday Bash for Jay-Z's 48th: Hip-Hop, Cognac and Kisses

by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Nov. 29, 2017 10:45 AM

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Met Gala 2015

Leave it to Beyoncé to throw her hubby the perfect birthday party!

Ahead of Jay-Z's 48th birthday coming up on Dec. 4, Queen B decided to put on a Brooklyn bash dedicated to her man and all of his accomplishments.

E! News can confirm the party was held at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge following his show at the Barclays Center on Monday. People like FabolousOmari Hardwick and Angie Martinez were among the intimate group of people in attendance.

"It was extremely private and not too many people knew about it, just close work and industry friends," an insider tells us. "Specialty crafted cocktails by Albert Trummer were served, [and] there was a bunch of Ace of Spades and D'USSÉ there that the guests were drinking."

The source continued, "Hip-hop music blared throughout the night, and Beyoncé and Jay danced together."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Nights

In fact, we're told the famous couple stayed "close to each other" throughout the night.

"Jay had his arm around Bey," our insider explained, noting that he appeared to be "having a ball," while Bey "had a big smile on her face throughout the evening."

Jay-Z, Beyonce

However, we're told there was no singing or birthday cake as Bey wanted to keep it "low-key."

"[She] was just really proud of Jay for a great show," the insider explained. "Everyone was wishing him a happy birthday and celebrating him and his achievements."

The rapper appeared to really appreciate his wife's thoughtful gesture, as another source told us they were "affectionate" throughout the event.

"Jay and Bey shared a kiss together during the night," the insider explained. "Beyoncé looked stunning...[She] was mainly just dancing and enjoying her evening with Jay. Jay was in a great mood."

We're told the party continued until about 4 a.m. 

Considering Jay's actual birthday isn't until Monday, we're sure this isn't the only surprise Bey has up her sleeve.

Will the pair head out for a fancy vacation? Will they celebrate with another elaborate bash? Sound off on your guesses in the comments below!

