Jay-Z and Kanye West are slowly but surely making progress.

In a wide-ranging interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine, Jay-Z got candid about their fractured friendship, saying he hopes to resolve their issues when the time is right. Together, the superstars made the 2011 album Watch the Throne and later embarked on a co-headlining tour of Europe and North America. Last year, however, West revealed they were fighting behind the scenes when he went on an onstage tirade in Sacramento, lashing out at everyone from Beyoncé to Mark Zuckerberg. The outspoken rapper eventually ended his concert after four songs, and two days later, West checked into a hospital for an eight-day stay.

(West was suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation.)

Jay-Z addressed their beef in his Grammy-nominated album, 4:44, while West has been out of the spotlight for much of the year. The rapper spoke to West "the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother." Jay-Z added, "I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us."

Why—and how—did it become so complicated?