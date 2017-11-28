After ending her relationship with Darren Aronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about how mother! reviews impacted her relationship with the director.

Normally, the Oscar-winning actress doesn't read critiques about her work. "Only when they're good," Lawrence told Adam Sandler during a sit-down interview for Variety Studio's "Actors on Actors" series (presented by Google Home).

Once Lawrence promotes a film and asks fans to go see it, she considers the project "out of her hands."

"I normally just kind of let it go," she said.

Aronofsky, however, wanted to read reviews about mother!, many of which were negative.

"Dating the director was different," she said, "because, it's like, we'd be on the tour together [and] I'd come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour and that's all he wants to talk about."