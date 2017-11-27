The term "winner, winner, chicken dinner" just took on a whole new meaning...

In case you missed the big news because you're still in a food coma from Thanksgiving, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday. Hurray!

Soon after shutterbugs snapped the tight-lipped, under-the-radar couple at Kensington Palace's Sunken Gardens, the betrothed appeared on TV BBC News for their first joint interview and dished on Harry's princess-making proposal.

The two confessed to the watching world that the whole thing happened while cooking chicken at Harry's cottage in Kensington Palace.

"It was a cozy night," Meghan told the BBC. "We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee."

Sounds sweet (and tasty), right? Well since these fun facts went global, Internet users and even the Los Angeles Times have been digging into a theory that Meghan cooked the infamous and mythic "engagement chicken" when the prince popped the question.

So what's everyone clucking about? Let's see...