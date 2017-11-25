Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Former Glee star Naya Rivera has been arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in Kanawha County, West Virginia, E! News confirms.

On Saturday, the Kanawha County Sheriff confirmed to E! News that the 30-year-old actress was arrested that night and was waiting to be arraigned.

Local outlet WSAZ first reported the news and stated, "Investigators say she's charged with domestic battery. They tell us it involves her husband at their home."

Soon after the news was confirmed, reporter Kalea Gunderson shared a video of the arraignment on Twitter, which showed the teary actress in front of a judge.

"You have been charged with a misdemeanor domestic battery," said the judge. "Do you know what you have been charged with?"

"Yes, your honor," the star said quietly.

According to Kalea's following tweets, "Criminal complaint states Rivera's husband Ryan Dorsey told police she struck him in the head and bottom lip when they were on a walk with their child."

The reporter then tweeted that Naya was released on bond and picked up by her father-in-law.