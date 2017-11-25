Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6— Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017
Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6— Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Former Glee star Naya Rivera has been arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in Kanawha County, West Virginia, E! News confirms.
On Saturday, the Kanawha County Sheriff confirmed to E! News that the 30-year-old actress was arrested that night and was waiting to be arraigned.
Local outlet WSAZ first reported the news and stated, "Investigators say she's charged with domestic battery. They tell us it involves her husband at their home."
Soon after the news was confirmed, reporter Kalea Gunderson shared a video of the arraignment on Twitter, which showed the teary actress in front of a judge.
"You have been charged with a misdemeanor domestic battery," said the judge. "Do you know what you have been charged with?"
"Yes, your honor," the star said quietly.
According to Kalea's following tweets, "Criminal complaint states Rivera's husband Ryan Dorsey told police she struck him in the head and bottom lip when they were on a walk with their child."
The reporter then tweeted that Naya was released on bond and picked up by her father-in-law.
Criminal complaint states Rivera's husband Ryan Dorsey told police she struck him in the head and bottom lip when they were on a walk with their child. She is charged with domestic battery. FULL STORY on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU shortly.— Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017
Last month, E! News can confirmed the 30-year-old former Glee star was no longer moving forward with her divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey, who is from West Virginia. She filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork, which she originally filed in November of 2016.
On Thanksgiving day, the actress posted a smiling and happy photo of the couple's son, Josey.
The photo is tagged with Dorsey's name and captioned, "Josey is the cuteeeest!! #joseyhollisdorsey #nayarivera #ryandorsey #thanksgiving."
At the time of the news, a source told E! News, "She is back together with Ryan Dorsey. They want to make it work for the sake of their son."
Meanwhile, Rivera dated the Pitch actor before breaking up and getting engaged to Big Sean in 2013.
However, when the rapper called off the wedding a year later, she immediately reunited with Dorsey. They got married three months after getting back together, tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Mexico in July 2014.
E! News has reached out to a rep for the actress, who starred as Santana Lopez on the hit FOX series from 2009-2015.