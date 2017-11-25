Mel B Has a Spice Girls Party at Her House With Her Niece

In another pic, Tillie wears a gold bodysuit and poses with a mic near Mel B, who is wearing the gold and nude bodysuit she wore at the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony, where she took part in the Spice Girls' last performance as a quartet.

"Spice party at my house boom hey 'can the real spice girl please stand up please stand up,'" Mel B wrote. "Yipppeee playing dress up with my niece @tillie_thalia in my 'ORIGINAL' Spice get up #stillfits #girlpower #spicegirls #family #womenempoweringwomen #nextgeneration #90's #oylimpics."

Tillie also posted on her own Instagram page a pic of the two air-kissing while wearing other, colorful outfits.

"All you need is positivity," she wrote. "Thank you for the best time your the best love you lots like jelly tots I am one lucky kid @officialmelb."