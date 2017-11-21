Gabby Douglas is coming forward...

Days after sparking outrage for tweeting that women should dress "modestly" to prevent sexual assault, the Olympic gymnast is apologizing for her words and letting the world know that she too was a victim of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor charged with molesting seven girls and who has been publicly accused of sexual assault by Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

On Tuesday, Douglas released a statement via Instagram that seemed to imply she was a victim of sexual assault. Soon after the post, a rep for Douglas confirmed to E! News that Douglas was one Nassar's victims as well.

Last week, Douglas incited a huge backlash after she criticized former teammate Raisman's Instagram post slamming people who blame victims of sexual assault. The two-time gold medal-winning athlete responded to Raisman's post by retweeting a screengrab of the Instagram with the comment, "It is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd."

Former teammate Simone Bilescalled out Douglas on Twitter and admonished her for not supporting her "Fierce Five" teammate. Additionally, the rest of the Internet was not so happy about the "victim shaming" comments and soon after the ex Team USA athlete hopped on social media to apologize.

But days later, Douglas returned to Instagram with a much lengthier apology and also to explain why she's kept quiet until now.