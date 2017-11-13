4 Unconventional Ways Celebs Are Wearing Coats

Don't let the cold weather kick your creativity.

Some celebrities are doing more than simply grabbing their coats on the way out of the door. They, along with their stylists, are thinking of new ways to work weather-proof clothing into their outfits, thus creating standout street style. The resulting iterations aren't hard to recreate. With a few pulls and tugs, we're adding these new styles to our wardrobe arsenal, keeping our winter wardrobe hot, even when it's cold outside.

Case in point: Kim Kardashian's off-shoulder trench. The star adds to the sultry and mysterious notes of the classic garment by wearing nothing under, and pulling the shoulders down to reveal her décolletage. The belt keeps the new structure in place, so she doesn't need to use the buttons. Unbuttoned, the star reveals her graphic thigh-high boots and redefines the meaning of the coat dress.