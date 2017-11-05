Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Their Kids All Scream for Ice Cream

I scream, you scream, J.Lo and A-Rod's kids scream for ice cream!

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each grabbed their two kiddos and hit up an ice cream spot in Coral Gables, FLA. Looks like a fun party of six!

The former baseball superstar took a photo with his lady love and the four children, his two daughters, Natasha, 12 and Ella, 9, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, as well as the singer's 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

The proud papa posted the sweet photo on his social media with the caption, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"

The smiley image shows all but Lopez feasting on the icy treat. Maybe skipping scoops is how she gets her world-famous figure?