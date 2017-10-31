As it was once said, "Anything for Selenas!"

This past weekend, Demi Lovato had us in awe of her transformation into Selena Quintanilla. The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress paid tribute to the late singer while celebrating the holiday with friends.

Demi wore a sparkling plum halter-style, criss-cross, cleavage-baring, bell-bottom jumpsuit. Selena had often performed while wearing the same sexy outfit, often sporting a long-sleeve, matching bolero over it.