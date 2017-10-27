"Catch my breath, no one can hold me back," Kelly Clarkson once belted. "I ain't got time for that."

It was 2012 when the songstress delivered the lyrical thesis. Already a decade after her pioneering American Idol win in 2002, Clarkson had managed to propel her initial success in the Wild Wild West of reality talent competition into a career that continues to thrive to this day.

With the debut of her album, Meaning of Life, on Friday, the star with the velvety pipes currently has eight studio albums to her name (six of them have gone platinum), three Grammy Awards and 10 more nominations, and is among the top earners in American Idol alumni history. As history shows, not every winner can say the same.