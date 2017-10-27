NeNe Leakes isn't bugging out by Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter's insect video...but her husband literally is!
Earlier this month, NeNe Leakes called co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann "racist" after the latter shared a Snapchat video that shows the girl appearing disgusted by a large black insect crawling in a bathroom in NeNe's home.
Nene and husband Gregg Leakes recently attended a Halloween / Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 finale party with their fellow cast members, including Kim. Gregg dressed up as a cockroach, while NeNe was an exterminator.
NeNe shared a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "Roach Pest Control in full effect #RHOA."
"You know they say they're in my house, so if you can't beat 'em...join 'em," Gregg said at the party, as seen in a fan-made video.
Kim and Brielle, who have denied accusations of racism, have not commented on NeNe and her husband's costumes.
"So much fun last night!! Paying for it this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram on Friday. "First time Kroy and I have ever dressed up together! We might have to do it again next year."
Kim dressed up as Playboy Playmate of 2005 Tiffany Fallon while her husband Kroy Biermann was the recently deceased Hugh Hefner. Cynthia Bailey posted a group pic of the Real Housewives stars. She went as 50 Cent. Co-star Marlo Hampton dressed up like Halle Berry from the 1997 comedy film B*A*P*S. Kandi Burruss was a sexy Pennywise the clown from It. Kenya Moore was a Victoria's Secret Angel. Porsha Williamsdressed up like a zombie bride. Former America's Top Model winner and new Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille dressed up as Cleopatra.
NeNe had accused Kim of sending the original insect video to their co-stars. She shared a clip of it on her Instagram page, saying, "@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p---y!" and also mocked her appearance and called her mom "trashy."
"I'm not calling BLACK people roaches!" Brielle responded. "I found a roach in NENEs home! not calling her a roach dumb f—. doesn't matter if you're black, white, hispanic, asian etc you can still have roaches in ur house if u don't f—ing clean ur s—!!! #callorkinpls."
Kim told E!'s Daily Pop that Brielle originally taped the first part of the video in Leakes' house shared it on Snapchat, then after followers noticed the bug in the clip, she went back and filmed the second part and sent it to her mom and best friend. Kim said she sent the video to "the Housewives" after a "big situation in Barcelona."
Kim also said she has hired legal counsel amid the controversy and added that Brielle had been getting on threats on Instagram, which has prompted the family to make some changes "with security."
Kim said on Instagram Nene released the video herself and that "no one has EVER seen this video but RHOA." She also said, "It's so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad. Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that's her last resort. (It's convenient that I'm not racist when we are getting along.)"