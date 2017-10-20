Iconic Halloween Costume Items You Can Wear Again IRL

Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

So you have to throw a Halloween costume together for your party. What else is new?

But you're a woman of standards and not just any off-the-rack costume is going to cut it. You're the type to really think about what you want to be and then strategically curate the look from head-to-toe. However, with all that effort, you want to make sure that it's money well spent.

That's exactly why you should be building said costume around key wardrobe staples that you can wear well after said party.

Think it can't be done? Here are nine iconic costume ideas that prove our point.

ESC: Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon

Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Elle Woods

If you're a Legally Blonde aficionado (who isn't?), you already know that Elle Woods loves her some hot pink. Something tells us you'll be able to wear this cool girl suit to the office for a big meeting, or as separates for a more casual vibe. 

Opposuits Ms. Pink Skirt Suit, $80

ESC: Uma Thurman, Pulp Fiction

Miramax Films

Mia Wallace

If you feel like prancing around town for the evening a la Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction, you're going to need the proper ensemble. The essential item: A crisp white shirt, which, luckily, is a solid staple piece you should have in your closet, regardless.

Everlane The Relaxed Poplin Shirt, $65

 

ESC: Olivia Newton-John, Grease

Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock

Sandra Dee

Sandra Dee's all-black hot pants look at the end of Grease is every girl's dream Halloween situation (is it not?). Bonus: Leather leggings are one of the hottest fall trends, so splurging for the sake of your costume hardly feels like a bad idea. 

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98

ESC: Julia Roberts, Pretty Woman

Touchstone Home Entertainment

Vivian Ward

If low key is not your thing (why should it be on Halloween of all nights) go full-out ball gown as you channel Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman. So you might not wear this floor-length racy red gown every day, but the black tie occasion will come and you will be ready.

Badgley Mischka Collection Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Gown, $950

ESC: Anne Bancroft, The Graduate

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Mrs. Robinson

If you've seen The Graduate, you know that Mrs. Robinson is basically the OG older woman. She's classy, cool and makes one hell of a Halloween costume. To get the look, you'll need a bold leopard coat, which just so happens to pair well with the rest of your fall wardrobe (bless).

Vince Camuto Leopard Print Faux Fur Jacket, $199

ESC: Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins is the epitome of prim and proper, so it's tough to think that her over-the-top getups would work in your IRL. But, if you notice, she's a big fan of the red necktie. To translate for your day-to-day, just grab a trendy blouse that sports the same vivid shade at the neck.

1940s Cream & Navy Short Sleeve Red Neck Tie Blouse, $40

ESC: Annie Hall, Diane Keaton

MGM Home Entertainment; United Artists

Annie Hall

If you want to go the more androgynous route this Halloween, why not go for the Annie Hall look? Sure you can wear gross old khakis you'll never wear again, or you can invest in a chic silky take that you'll want whip out for date night and beyond.

Rachel Comey Cleric Pant, $385

ESC: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's

Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images

Holly Golightly

Whether you've seen Breakfast at Tiffany's or not, you know this iconic Holly Golightly ensemble. Pearls  and sunnies are a must, yes. But more importantly you'll need that classic LBD. We don't have to tell you this is money well spent–you can literally wear it anywhere. 

Susana Monaco Slit Open Back Dress, $158

ESC: The Craft

Columbia Pictures

The Craft

If you're going the group costume route, we strongly suggest trying to emulate the bewitching school-girl clan from The Craft. Besides, plaid skirts are so very 2017. So go ahead and splurge on one you'll wear all season-long.

Rag & Bone Leah Plaid Skirt, $395

Gosh, we love it when things work out. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

