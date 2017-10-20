Iconic Halloween Costume Items You Can Wear Again IRL

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
So you have to throw a Halloween costume together for your party. What else is new?
But you're a woman of standards and not just any off-the-rack costume is going to cut it. You're the type to really think about what you want to be and then strategically curate the look from head-to-toe. However, with all that effort, you want to make sure that it's money well spent.
That's exactly why you should be building said costume around key wardrobe staples that you can wear well after said party.
Think it can't be done? Here are nine iconic costume ideas that prove our point.
If you're a Legally Blonde aficionado (who isn't?), you already know that Elle Woods loves her some hot pink. Something tells us you'll be able to wear this cool girl suit to the office for a big meeting, or as separates for a more casual vibe.
If you feel like prancing around town for the evening a la Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction, you're going to need the proper ensemble. The essential item: A crisp white shirt, which, luckily, is a solid staple piece you should have in your closet, regardless.
Everlane The Relaxed Poplin Shirt, $65
Sandra Dee's all-black hot pants look at the end of Grease is every girl's dream Halloween situation (is it not?). Bonus: Leather leggings are one of the hottest fall trends, so splurging for the sake of your costume hardly feels like a bad idea.
If low key is not your thing (why should it be on Halloween of all nights) go full-out ball gown as you channel Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman. So you might not wear this floor-length racy red gown every day, but the black tie occasion will come and you will be ready.
Badgley Mischka Collection Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Gown, $950
If you've seen The Graduate, you know that Mrs. Robinson is basically the OG older woman. She's classy, cool and makes one hell of a Halloween costume. To get the look, you'll need a bold leopard coat, which just so happens to pair well with the rest of your fall wardrobe (bless).
Mary Poppins is the epitome of prim and proper, so it's tough to think that her over-the-top getups would work in your IRL. But, if you notice, she's a big fan of the red necktie. To translate for your day-to-day, just grab a trendy blouse that sports the same vivid shade at the neck.
If you want to go the more androgynous route this Halloween, why not go for the Annie Hall look? Sure you can wear gross old khakis you'll never wear again, or you can invest in a chic silky take that you'll want whip out for date night and beyond.
Rachel Comey Cleric Pant, $385
Whether you've seen Breakfast at Tiffany's or not, you know this iconic Holly Golightly ensemble. Pearls and sunnies are a must, yes. But more importantly you'll need that classic LBD. We don't have to tell you this is money well spent–you can literally wear it anywhere.
If you're going the group costume route, we strongly suggest trying to emulate the bewitching school-girl clan from The Craft. Besides, plaid skirts are so very 2017. So go ahead and splurge on one you'll wear all season-long.
Gosh, we love it when things work out.
