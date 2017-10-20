El Dorado World Tour is almost here, and Shakira is giving us tons of sneak peeks!
From training sessions, meetings, vocal sessions, and choreography rehearsals—we're seeing all that it takes to plan a world tour. Now the "Me Enamoré" singer is showing us some of her signature dance moves that we can expect to see at her show.
"This song makes me move!" the 40-year-old star captioned the video of herself dancing to her song with Carlos Vives, "La Bicicleta."
The El Dorado World Tour kicks off on Nov. 8 and will have three legs with 17 shows in Europe and 19 in North America.
Earlier in the month, Shakira shared a video of herself along with her team while they figured out the order of the songs for the tour.
In September we spoke to the singer's trainer Anna Kaiser who gave us all the deets about Shakira's training sessions and meal plans.
"She's doing two-a-days twice a week and the other three days she's doing one workout per day," Kaiser says. "It's been a little bit harder to do two-a-days with our Skype training sessions because of our time difference. When I was there, we were definitely doing two-a-days for the month. Since then she got the initial drop, she lost a ton of weight and inches, so now we are making sure we are working on endurance and strength."
Go, Shak!