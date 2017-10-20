El Dorado World Tour is almost here, and Shakira is giving us tons of sneak peeks!

From training sessions, meetings, vocal sessions, and choreography rehearsals—we're seeing all that it takes to plan a world tour. Now the "Me Enamoré" singer is showing us some of her signature dance moves that we can expect to see at her show.

"This song makes me move!" the 40-year-old star captioned the video of herself dancing to her song with Carlos Vives, "La Bicicleta."