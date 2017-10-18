Country music's biggest stars are ready for a night of hope and healing.
The 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special is finally here with Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line and more of your favorite musicians coming together to prove there is power in songs.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as well as Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer were just some of the power couples that walked the red carpet together outside Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
And while it's always fun to talk fashion, tonight's event is so much more than that.
Organizers recently announced that the eighth-annual special will be transformed into a night of hope and healing following the devastating hurricanes and mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
"Given the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the mass shootings in Las Vegas, we feel a commitment to our fans to address all of the tragedies not in one somber and solemn moment or segment, but rather devote the entire evening to uplifting the fans through high-spirited music," said Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land. "Both 'Rise Up' and 'Stand Up for Something' are inspirational anthems that perfectly sum the message for the evening."
Frank added, "The special has always been a place where artists from different genres can stand side-by-side, and now more than ever, we want to showcase the power of unity and resilience through music."
Before the performances begin and heartfelt messages are spread to the audience, we wanted to reveal who's attending the very special night in our gallery below.
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Cute couple alert! The Hollywood pair didn't disappoint fans as they looked madly in love on the red carpet and in the audience.
Tyler Hubbard & Brian Kelley
The Florida Georgia Line members step out with their wives for a night of music filled with hope and healing.
Backstreet Boys
Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and AJ McLean grace the red carpet before performing a rendition of Florida Georgia Line's "H.O.L.Y."
Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton
Before accepting his honor, the "Tennessee Whiskey" singer poses on the red carpet with his wife.
Luke Bryan & Caroline Boyer
It's date night done right for the "Strip It Down" singer and his leading lady.
Phillip Phillips & Hannah Blackwell
The American Idol winner didn't hesitate in bringing his wife to the music show.
Common
Before opening the show, the singer and actor shows off his handsome suit and tie.
Danielle Bradbery
The Voice season four winner prepares for an unforgettable night of music in Nashville.
Lee Ann Womack
Before performing with Andra Day, Little Big Town and Common, the "I Hope You Dance" singer poses in her floral dress.
Andra Day
The "Rise Up" singer sparkles and shines in her gold dress while in Nashville.
Watch the 90-minute special live when it airs tonight at 8 p.m. only on CMT.