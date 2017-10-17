And they did. "For me, that was worth it...what they said, like some of my spins, whatever those comments were, it was what it was, but to me that night wasn't even about that. Mommy got to be Snow White," she said.

For her professional dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the Disney fun with baby Shai has yet to begin, but he's ready.

"I cannot wait for him to look at Mickey and not see like a big blur, but know what that character is and actually utilize that access…I got this, I got you," he said.

The duo received all eights, a total score of 24.

"But now the challenge is bringing it to the next level: Nines. That's the next challenge," Vanessa said.