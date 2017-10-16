Nicole Kidman is dishing about her Emmys lip-lock with Alexander Skarsgård.

During last month's 2017 Emmy Awards, Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Big Little Lies. As the actor walked to the stage to accept his award, cameras captured the actor and his co-star Kidman kiss...while her husband Keith Urban watched from his seat next to her.

Now Kidman is addressing the kiss during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. After host Graham Norton showed a picture of the duo's embrace, Kidman replied, "You are so proactive Graham. Why are you showing that?"