Alec Baldwin was reportedly seen having a heated argument with a motorist in New York City.
An eyewitness tells Page Six that the 59-year-old actor was spotted having a "verbal exchange" just south of Union Square Park earlier this week. "Baldwin called the driver of a big black SUV 'a meatball' and kept asking him and the passenger to get out," the pedestrian source explains.
But the passengers inside the vehicle didn't get out and at that point that's when Baldwin allegedly started videotaping.
Live From New York
When Baldwin got out his phone, the SUV pulled away and the witness tells the publication that the actor "threw his extra-large drink in the street."
Back in May 2014, Baldwin took to Twitter after being busted for biking the wrong way on the streets of NYC. "New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign," he wrote.
Last month, Baldwin took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the 2017 Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.
E! News has reached out to Baldwin for comment.