Alec Baldwin was reportedly seen having a heated argument with a motorist in New York City.

An eyewitness tells Page Six that the 59-year-old actor was spotted having a "verbal exchange" just south of Union Square Park earlier this week. "Baldwin called the driver of a big black SUV 'a meatball' and kept asking him and the passenger to get out," the pedestrian source explains.

But the passengers inside the vehicle didn't get out and at that point that's when Baldwin allegedly started videotaping.