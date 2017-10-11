Kaia Gerber's Latest Outfit Proves Exposed Bra Straps Are Back

What does this mean for us? Our lingerie drawer needs updating.

The trend will like not stop with Kaia either. As exposed bra straps were seen all over the spring/summer 2018 runways. Models at Tibi wore pink straps peeking out from of cream-colored tanks, while a model at Proenza Schouler wore thick black straps paired with a flowing turtleneck tank top.

Noah Cyrus , too, let her straps hang out this year at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Instead of wearing a strapless bandeau, Miley Cyrus ' younger sister opted for an edgier look, wearing a bralette with thin straps. Considering her high-waist underwear was also exposed, it was clear that every string or strap was in its right place.

Of course, that doesn't mean we have seen variations of it. Christian Dior has capitalized on the big branding trend, offering statement undergarments with its name all over it. We've seen everyone from Charlize Theron to Jennifer Lawrence wear the pieces; though, the latter paired hers with a sheer black tank during Paris Fashion Week spring 2017, so the contrast with the white strap was undeniably clear.

The less put-together, perfectly imperfect trend—which was and is still considered a faux pas by fashion elite—has evolved since the early aughts. Today, wearing a bra as outerwear or pairing it with menswear or a sheer layer on top has become expected, if not overdone. The bra strap, in its simple linear form, however, remains to be a rare visual.

Cindy Crawford 's 16-year-old daughter was seen spotted in Los Angeles, channeling her inner ‘90s It Girl. Her Are You Am I Nixy Turtleneck Top , Frame cheetah print pants and combat boots were enough to draw attention, but it was really her intentionally exposed bra straps that really brought us back to No Doubt's heyday. Remember when the "Don't Speak" singer would be sweating it out on stage, outfitted in a cropped, ribbed white tank and black bra straps out? Yes, same vibes.

Gwen Stefani would be so proud…of Kaia Gerber !

