Kim Kardashian is throwing some style shade at Khloe Kardashian!
In this preview from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian come up with a plan to save Kim from body shamers by deleting all the apps on her phone. Khloe distracts Kim by asking her to help her clean out her closet while Kourtney takes Kim's phone in the kitchen.
"Kim is normally not this insecure," Khloe says.
"If she just didn't have access to social media or stopped looking at the blogs, I think that she would start to feel better," Kourtney explains.
E!
"I feel like one of the best things she did for herself after her Paris incident was she really detached herself from the Internet and social media," Khloe adds. "I think we kinda need to step in and do something like that so she realizes this does not matter and we need to take that bulls--t out of her life."
Up in Khloe's closet, Kim doesn't hold back her thoughts on Khloe's wardrobe. She points to Khloe's goodbye pile and remarks, "Oh I think those red thermals are the coolest thing you have in this closet."
"So you're keeping this?" Kim sasses referring to Khloe's sequined jackets.
"Why did I even offer this?" Khloe says. "It's probably the worst idea I've ever had because now I'm being tortured."
"This is Jersey Shore on another level," Kim says to another item.
"This I've already worn," Khloe says pulling out a dress. "Everyone has," Kim deadpans. LOL!
Watch the hilarious clip for yourself!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!