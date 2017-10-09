Baby, baby, baby!

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are expanding their family with the addition of another baby this spring!

The Eric & Jessie stars announced the exciting pregnancy news Monday on the singer's Instagram with a video featuring their two children, Vivianne Rose Decker and Eric Decker, Jr.

"Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march ❤," the 29-year-old country songstress wrote.