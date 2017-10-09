Jordana Brewster Calls Fast & Furious 9 Delay a "Bummer"

Jordana Brewster is sharing her thoughts on the Fast and Furious 9 delay.
Last week, Universal Pictures announced that the ninth film in the franchise would be released on April 20, 2020, a year later than originally expected. A day after the release date was announced for Fast and Furious 9, it was revealed that a Fast and Furious spinoff starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham would be released on July 26, 2019. This announcement sparked even more tension between Johnson and co-star Tyrese Gibson.
Brewster was not in 2017's The Fate of The Furious, but she tells E! News in an exclusive interview at the P.S. Arts Express Yourself 2017 event that she would love to come back for Fast and Furious 9.
As for the delay, Brewster calls it a "bummer" but she understands it could be for the best.
"It is a bummer because the longer you have to wait…I mean, it's a bummer," Brewster says. "But on the other hand that gives everyone a little more time to ruminate and make it better, so that's good."
After the spinoff announcement was made, Gibson wrote on Instagram on Oct. 4, "#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic."
The actor has also made several comments in the past on Instagram about Johnson that have since been deleted.
Daddy?s gotta go back to work ~ Hobbs. Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz. Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans. I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I?ve enjoyed droppin? blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool. I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms. Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. the more opportunities we can create the better for the fans. Smart business. Let?s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don?t like it, we?re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum. #HOBBS #SevenBucksProds #NewOpportunities #CandyAssesNeedNotApply JULY 2019
On Monday, Johnson shared a post on Instagram about the spinoff movie and used the hashtag #CandyAssesNeedNotApply.
So has Brewster talked to Gibson about the movie drama?
"I have not, I follow Tyrese on Instagram and I find it hilarious how…he's just very honest and open, which I think is hilarious," Brewster tells us. "But I think there's enough love...our fanbase is so big and our fans are so loyal that I think there's enough love out there for any iteration of the franchise."
See what else the actress had to say about the movie drama in the video above!