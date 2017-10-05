Swedish media were obsessed with the pairing, and they were first photographed kissing at a friend's birthday party that July. While simultaneously being enamored by the pair, the press of course still tried to uncover all the dirt they could on the baseball cap-sporting commoner (whom the king reportedly wasn't a big fan of, either) and the media poked fun at his small-town pedigree. That, combined with Westling's obvious discomfort around the paparazzi, nearly spelled the end of their relationship. But true love—plus a new wardrobe and some tutoring in blue-blood ways and royal protocol from various experts who made up the "Prince's school"—won in the end.

Victoria confirmed in the 2009 biography Victoria—Queen of the Time that her parents were concerned about the match, but only because they wanted to make sure Daniel was fully on board with what would be expected of him. "They wanted to make it clear that I would get the best possible support and backing for my job now and the future," she said, a quote could just as easily have been ripped from The Crown.

An engagement announcement was eagerly anticipated for years, but the couple didn't actually announce their betrothal until 2009. On June 19, 2010, they married at Stockholm Cathedral in the most hotly anticipated royal wedding since Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981. More than 1,200 guests were invited, and the entire country made a weekend holiday out of the occasion. The newlyweds enjoyed their first dance as husband—the newly minted Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland—and wife at a gala that night at her parents' residence, Drottningholm Palace.

At the reception, Daniel told their assembled guests that, the night before Victoria embarked on a month-long tour to China at one point during their courtship, she spent the whole night writing and before she left gave him a box containing 30 love letters, one to read every day she was away.

"Dear friends, I would like to thank you, the Swedish people, for having given me my prince," Victoria, who said "I do" in a Pär Engsheden gown, said to her wedding guests, per the English translation in Hello! magazine. "My husband and I are unbelievably happy and grateful for so many of you coming here to celebrate with us, it means much more than you thought to us, thanks." (The father of the bride also reiterated at the wedding that he was nothing but happy to be welcoming Daniel into the family.)