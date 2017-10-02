Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Are as Good as Engaged"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their way towards an official engagement.

The couple, who E! News confirmed to be an item last fall, recently made their first official join appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto last week. The couple also showed PDA at the event's closing ceremonies Saturday, which were also attended by Markle's mother, Doria Radlan. But this isn't the first time Prince Harry has met his girlfriend's mom.

"This week wasn't the first time that Harry met Doria," says a close source. "They actually met late last year so they're very close now. Doria sees Harry as one of the family and he sees her like family too. Harry is has become close with all of Meghan's closest friends - Markus [Anderson], the Mulroneys, these are people who have welcomed him with warm and open arms and he's really felt the love and protection."