Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus Build Miley Cyrus a ''Spunky'' Guest Barn Fit for a Hippie Queen

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Fergie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Star Trek: Discovery, Jason Isaacs

Star Trek: Discovery's Jason Isaacs on Captain Lorca's Mission and Why He Concentrated on "Not Giving a F--k"

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell

Lauren Conrad Shares Photo of "Sunday Snuggles" With Son Liam

What can't she do?!

In addition to being a television and film producer, Tish Cyrus is also the wife to country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus and mother to five, including chart-topping singers Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. Lately the mom-on-the-go has taken on a new role as the host of Bravo's Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, an interior design competition reality show with her oldest daughter Brandi Cyrus

The southern queen with the flair for design invited ArchitecturalDigest.com into the family's newly renovated home in Nashville, TN., and let let fans into their country chic world. The house has been entirely redone. In addition to redoing their home, the couple also renovated an old barn into a guest barn for their superstar daughter Miley on the occasions she comes home from Los Angeles.

Photos

Miley Cyrus' "Malibu" Looks

Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, Candid

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The duo had actually purchased a sprawling 500-acre property outside the city over a decade ago but never really lived in it. However, about a year ago they got their hands on a 1,200-square-foot 1940s home in Nashville that needed a lot of work.

In the sitdown, Tish said that the previous owners tried to flip the house but, "it was not done well at all." Tish explained that, "Most everything, every material, needed to be replaced," including the kitchen backsplash, the kitchen island, and the hardware throughout the house.

The house is now a 3,000 square feet and five-bedroom home that includes Miley's completely renovated guest barn. The deck has been turned into a screened-in porch that has a huge tile wall which Tish personally designed.

"People walk up and are like 'Whoa, that is so cool!'" she said.

Out of all the improvements, Tish explained Miley's barn was by far the most difficult undertaking.

"When my husband suggested redoing it, I was like, there is no way!" Tish said. "The floors were dirt; there was no flooring at all; and I thought the contractors were going to say we had to tear it down. But we ran the plumbing and we ran the electrical."

Tish also said that things became even more difficult when the city of Nashville then told the family that any property with electrical and plumbing would need to be attached to the main house.

The barn had to be physically picked up and moved—in the dead of winter.

"I was watching on Facetime because I had to be in L.A. for The Voice with Miley, and they couldn't even guarantee it was going to work. But as much of a pain in the butt it was to move, it actually turned out amazing with the breezeway you can walk through."

The industrious lady said she designed the guesthouse to be "spunky," just like her daughter. 

Guest rooms are out and so are guest houses—these days, it's all about the guest barn! Check it out!

Architectural Digest, Tish Cyrus

ArchitecturalDigest.com

Barn Beauty

Tish sits in front of her daughter's newly redone barn, complete with twinkle lights.

Architectural Digest, Tish Cyrus

ArchitecturalDigest.com

Guest Barn

The barn has a lot of "spunky" decorations, just like Miley.

Architectural Digest, Tish Cyrus

ArchitecturalDigest.com

Hallway

The hallway features interior designs by Tish.

Article continues below

Architectural Digest, Tish Cyrus

ArchitecturalDigest.com

Kitchen

The unusual kitchen table is a rare find.

Architectural Digest, Tish Cyrus

ArchitecturalDigest.com

New Home

The Cyrus' new home was built in the 1940s.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Billy Ray Cyrus , VG , Top Stories , Miley Cyrus
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.