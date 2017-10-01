Is Amber Roseengaged?

The 33-year-old glamour model, who has been dating rapper 21 Savage for several months, posted on her Instagram Stories Saturday night an image showing a hand sporting a cushion-cut diamond halo ring on the ring finger, whose fingernail contained nail art from her MUVA collection. The other fingernails are blank. Emphasizing a ring finger with a different design is a longtime fashion trend for women who wear engagement and wedding rings and is also commonly used in engagement announcements.

Amber included with the image the heart eyes emoji. No worded caption was provided.

Amber does not sport the ring in a sponsored Instagram video posted on her regular feed the day before. It is unclear when it was recorded. She also did not wear one at her third annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles on Sunday.