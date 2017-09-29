Katy Perry's Hollywood Hills mansion makes us feel like we're living a (teenage) dream.

E! News can confirm the pop star's home went on the market today, and it can be all yours for a cool $9.5 million. Located in the ultra-exclusive Outpost Estates, the mansion includes four different structures devoted to the various needs of a multi-millionaire.

The four living areas are comprised of the main residence, a two-story guest house, a fitness building and a fully equipped guardhouse. In addition to the 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom main residence, there is a swimming pool that makes for a perfect backyard celebration. If not in the mood for entertaining, one can always take a stroll among the nearly two-acres of gardens, terraces and fruit trees with an amazing view of the city below.

Perry is finally listing her Hollywood Hills home after a nearly two year legal-battle over a Los Feliz convent with the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary.