Kim Kardashian this week used a sexy new cover pictorial to make a public call to help the people of Mexico.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, known for her daring looks, is the star of Vogue Mexico's October 2017 Beauty issue. Kim announced her cover pictorial on Twitter on Thursday and also used the opportunity to urge her fans to donate to relief efforts to help victims of the Mexico earthquake that killed more than 430 people on September 19.

"This beautiful country has been devastated by the recent earthquakes and needs our support..." she wrote. "If you want to help, please consider making a donation to @ProjectPaz, who give every dollar raised to the victims http://www.projectpaz.org."

"Hey fans of @KimKardashian, it seems that you crashed our website. Ty for all your support. For donations, pls visit https://epcf.org/mxquake," the charity group tweeted.