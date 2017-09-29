E! is excited to announce a new Amazon Alexa skill trivia game in honor of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary season.
The game makes superfans guess "who said it?" using more than 60 memorable Kardashian quotes from the last 13 seasons of Keeping Up. Using your Alexa enabled device, simply ask, "Alexa, play Kardashian Quote Game." The device will read a quote and you have to guess if Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner or Scott Disick said it.
For example, who said "It's an emergency, we don't have a wine opener"? How about "Did you guys know that I'm like, the number one Google search this week?"
Alexa will let you know if you're right or wrong using signature Kardashian lingo (incorrect, you slob-kabob!).
The best thing about the new "Kardashian Quote Game" skill is it's out today so get to playin', Dolls!
Watch the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!