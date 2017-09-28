World stop!

Beyoncéjust dropped her first single and music video since giving birth in June, a remix to J Balvinand Willy William's smash hit "Mi Gente."

She announced that proceeds from the track would benefit the ongoing relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands following Hurricane Maria, as well as the areas in Mexico impacted by the 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 325 people on September 19.

"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," she wrote on social media with a link to additional outreach efforts around the world.