Tidal stepping up in a big way when it comes to helping the people of Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria last week.

Most of the 3.4 million people who live on the Caribbean island and U.S. territory have been without electricity and thousands have been rendered homeless due to the storm. Residents are also in dire need of drinking water, food and fuel. Cell service is scarce and hospitals struggle to operate.

"Tidal, in partnership with [New York] Governor Andrew Cuomo's Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort, has announced the start of the TIDAL X: Puerto Rico initiative with the charter of a cargo plane that will bring much needed supplies to aid in the recovery and relief in Puerto Rico," the company, which is partially owned by Jay-Z, said in a statement Thursday. "Leaving on Friday, October 7th, this first plane will carry 200,000 pounds of batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products."