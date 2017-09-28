Tidal stepping up in a big way when it comes to helping the people of Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria last week.
Most of the 3.4 million people who live on the Caribbean island and U.S. territory have been without electricity and thousands have been rendered homeless due to the storm. Residents are also in dire need of drinking water, food and fuel. Cell service is scarce and hospitals struggle to operate.
"Tidal, in partnership with [New York] Governor Andrew Cuomo's Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort, has announced the start of the TIDAL X: Puerto Rico initiative with the charter of a cargo plane that will bring much needed supplies to aid in the recovery and relief in Puerto Rico," the company, which is partially owned by Jay-Z, said in a statement Thursday. "Leaving on Friday, October 7th, this first plane will carry 200,000 pounds of batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products."
The statement said the groups are "calling on the global community to help with the humanitarian crisis affecting Puerto Rico" and revealed 19 locations in New York where people can drop off unopened supplies.
In addition, monetary donations can be made at TIDAL.com/PuertoRico.
"My heart goes out to every single individual that has suffered as a result of this hurricane," said rapper Fat Joe. "Watching from the sidelines has been heartbreaking - let's fill that plane and help our brothers and sisters! Even the smallest contribution will go a long way."
Tidal's announcement comes a week after the company revealed that its annual TIDAL X: BROOKLYN benefit concert will take place on October 17 and that proceeds will go to "organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by the unprecedented natural disasters." This includes Hurricane Maria as well as Hurricane Irma—which hit parts of Florida, and Hurricane Harvey—which devastated Houston, as well as the 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 325 people in Mexico on September 19.
The lineup includes the likes of Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, Fifth Harmony, Iggy Azalea and Willow Smith.
Lopez, who has family in Puerto Rico, earlier this week announced she is donating $1 million to the Hurricane Maria relief efforts. She and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez announced in late August they had donated $50,000 to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.
Other celebs have also donated large sums of money to hurricane relief efforts and helped raise awareness for the issues. Pitbull even lent a private plane to transfer cancer patients from Puerto Rico to the United States.