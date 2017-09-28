Go on a Tour of Hugh Hefner's Beloved Playboy Mansion

Hugh Hefner had a great love for his home, the Playboy Mansion.
The magazine icon passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91 at his beloved house in Holmby Hills. And in his honor, we're taking a closer look at the iconic 22,000 square-foot mansion that Hefner called home for over 40 years.
The estate was acquired by Playboy back in 1971 and Hefner officially moved into the house in 1975. Since that time, the Playboy Mansion has been the site for many of the publication's events and photo shoots.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Sitting on five rolling acres of land, the Playboy Mansion has 29 rooms and it has a four bedroom guest house, a listing for the property in 2016 revealed. The mansion also has a home theater and wine cellar.
The property also has a separate game room and gym. There's also a pool featuring the much talked about grotto and a tennis court at the estate.
Back in 2016, the Playboy Mansion was purchased by Daren Metropoulos. But a realtor explained to E! News that same year that the property's known as a "living estate," meaning that Hefner would be able to remain at the property until he passed.
Hefner's death on Wednesday was confirmed by Playboy in statement to E! News. "Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones," the statement read. "He was 91 years old."
Watch the video above to get a tour of the Playboy Mansion.