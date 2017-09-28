Dolly Parton is giving us major movie scoop!

The Hollywood music icon is dishing all about her new collaboration with Jennifer Aniston on the upcoming movie, Dumplin'. In an exclusive new interview, Parton tells E! News' Jason Kennedy about the film in a game of True or False.

"Yes I am," Parton confirms when asked if she's working with Aniston. "She's producing and starring in a movie called Dumplin' and it was a best-selling book and in the book this girl that's the character was a Dolly fan and loved her music."