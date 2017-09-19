It looks like Blue Ivy Carter has inherited her mother's sense of style.

Beyoncé recently posted a series of photos on Instagram and her website in which she modeled a pink and blue ensemble. And while Queen B looked fabulous (as always), it was a photo of her five-year-old daughter that really stole the show.

The "Crazy in Love" singer posted a photomontage that included two pictures of her daughter wearing the artist's pink Christian Louboutin heels; although, they looked a tad too big for her tiny feet. The little fashionista paired the glittery shoes with her pink pajamas. And while it's fun to play dress up, Beyonce may not want her oldest daughter wearing these out of the house just yet. According to People, the pink, four-inch Pigalle Follies have a retail price of $745.