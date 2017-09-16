Giuliana Rancic's Emmys Red Carpet Style Evolution

ESC: Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards, 2008

Mathew Imaging/WireImage

The red carpet is synonymous with Giuliana Rancic.

From the Oscars to the Grammys and every awards show in between, Giuliana is always there to catch up with all our favorite celebs—and she knows how to dress for the occasion.

We'd expect nothing less from the TV personality, who dissects celebrity outfits and style selections with her team on E!'s Fashion Police. After all, maintaining the legacy of comedian and couture connoisseur Joan Rivers is no small feat.

But how do Giuliana's own looks hold up?

With tomorrow's 69th Annual Emmy Awards on the mind (and high expectations for an even higher-fashion red carpet), we're looking back at Giuliana's gowns of Emmys past.

We've certainly seen a style evolution since the celebrity host became a red carpet staple over ten years ago. While she began covering the Emmys in more timid ensembles—wearing simpler, black gowns and minimal accessories—Giuliana eventually broke out of her style shell, rocking red-hot gowns on several different occasions and even having her own Angelina-Jolie-at-the-Oscars moment.

Most recently, the Fashion Police co-host has been gravitating towards neutrals, showing up two years straight in dazzling blush gowns. Not that she didn't stand out—while one dress had a cape and feathers, the other sparkled from head to toe. And judging by her Emmys fashion history, while her hair has changed from long locks to pin-straight bobs, Giuliana's obvious preference for gowns with a mermaid silhouette has remained consistent.

Check out all of Giuliana's Emmys looks over the years!

Giuliana Rancic, 2016 Emmy Awards

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

2016

Giuliana's blush-colored Georges Chakra Couture dress included beads, feathers and a cape. That's a lot of glam.

Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards 2015

John Shearer/WireImage

2015

This elegant, long-sleeve embellished gown was complemented by a sleek, pin-straight hairstyle. 

Giuliana Rancic, 2014 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2014

The Fashion Police cohost rocked a brand-new blonde 'do and a red-hot mermaid-style gown. 

Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards, 2013

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2013

It's all in the details: for this look, the TV host wore a Tadashi Shoji number with an intricate, hand-beaded bodice and some serious Le Vian bling. 

Emmy Awards, Giuliana Rancic, 2012

Jason Merritt/WireImage

2012

Giuliana pulled an Angelina Jolie in this stunning black gown with a sexy, thigh-high slit. 

Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards, 2011

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2011

The star was red hot in a strapless Roberto Cavalli number. 

Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards, 2010

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2010

While Giuliana was there to host the event, this silver, halter-top gown was a showstopper. And she went foundation-free! 

Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards, 2009

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2009

The TV darling's white chiffon halter gown had pearl-embellished detailing around the neck that elevated the look from nice to knockout. 

ESC: Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards, 2008

Mathew Imaging/WireImage

2008

Giuliana's red strapless gown was simply elegant, and she added a touch of sparkle with a statement necklace.

Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards, 2007

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2007

Dip it low: the plunging neckline on this chic black dress made a major statement.

Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards, 2006

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2006

This black halter gown with an embroidered skirt is everything a cool teen needs for alternative prom inspo.

Giuliana Rancic, Emmy Awards, 2004

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2004

The young star was pretty in purple, wearing a simple look in the early years of her red carpet coverage.

Which is your favorite Giuliana look? Let us know in the comment section below!

