A Look Back at Reese Witherspoon's Best Looks

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Did Reese Witherspoon ever embody a silver-screen siren more than at the 2015 Golden Globes?
The silver, strapless Calvin Klein gown fit her like a glove. With a tailored-to-perfection bodice, side-swept, long hair and diamond jewelry, one could argue it was her best look ever.
Or...another could argue it was her canary-yellow mini she wore the following year that tops the list. Or...it could be the dark-forest-green gown she wore to the Tiffany & Co. 2017 Blue Book Collection Gala recently. The point is the actress has had so many major red-carpet moments that to make an informed judgment on which ensemble is best, we would need to rewind and review all her best looks.
So, before we catch the actress at the 2017 Emmys, where she's nominated in the category of Limited Series Actress, for her turn in Little Big Lies, please keep scrolling for the fashion moments that make Reese always one to watch.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The actress got fierce for the Met Gala, rocking a dramatic, one-shoulder two-toned gown with a blue, shimmery eye makeup look to match.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Reese proves that simplicity is elegance in a green, strapless gown that while attending the Tiffany & Co. 2017 Blue Book Collection Gala. The ensemble is timeless, from the style of her dress to her natural hair and makeup look.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
This stylish star is not afraid of a bold pattern, and she broke up this graphic ensemble with black leather accents and matching pumps.
REX/Shutterstock
It looks like the star was inspired by the sun for her Golden Globes look.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Is purple the new black? We've been seeing the color on the NYFW spring/summer runways, but Reese already brought the color to the red carpet back in February.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The floral applique paired with the exposed hemline is at both times sexy and sophisticated.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The contrast between the gothic-like skirt and spring-perfect belt is quite eye-catching!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Reese knows she can rock yellow like nobody's business. Here, she rocks the bold color in a mini to the Golden Globe Awards. We're love how she kept her hair simple and jewelry minimal.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Everyone knows the one-shoulder trend is coming back for fall 2017. Before that happens, let it be known that the actress was sporting the style at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015!
REX Shutterstock
This Erdem dress was flowy and fun, perfectly complementing the vibes of the Glamour Women of the Year event.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
This seemingly simple white Haney frock had the perfect hemline embellishments which added a little something extra to the mini Reese choose for the Hollywood Film Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
At the American Cinematheque Award, this honoree looked elegant in this simple, black, off the shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue
She falls back on her Draper James line for another crisp-chic look.
Courtesy LifestyleAsia Singapore
As always, Reese is radiant wearing a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with black Christian Louboutin sandals.
Erik Pendzich/REX USA
The actress sports a sexy look in the Big Apple.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The actress turns heads with a strapless gown.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Reese can thank J. Mendel for this saucy little design.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
At the 2015 ACM Awards, Reese turns heads in a sparkling David Koma LBD.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The actress arrives at the 2015 Academy Awards in a monochromatic Tom Ford creation.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Fiery lace Giambattista Valli Couture on the top, Mario BH trousers on the bottom for the Oscar-winner at the 2015 Producers Guild Awards.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
At the 2015 SAG Awards, the Wild actress kept tame with an elegant one-shoulder Giorgio Armani design.
AP
Sweet and simple! The star's black and fuchsia Lanvin gown is the perfect choice for the 2015 Critic's Choice Awards.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
This is how it's done, ladies! She's ultra-glamourous in a sparkling Calvin Klein number at the 2015 Golden Globes.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
She sports a flirty lace Self-Portrait frock with sweet sheer details at the LA Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon in Beverly Hills.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
Reese compliments her white Zac Posen dress with Harry Winston jewels and her sexy red lips at the Wild premiere in Beverly Hills.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI
The Oscar winner goes full glam at the premiere of Wild at the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square in London.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Variety
At the 2014 Variety Power of Women presented by Lifetime luncehon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons, the actress hits the carpet in a red and back cocktail dress.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Warner Bros
Reese slips into a black-and-white floral Christian Dior frock at The Good Lie premiere in Nashville.
Olivier Douliery/Abacausa/startraksphoto.com
The sugary-sweet actress picks a ladylike Christian Dior gardenia-print dress for the Washington DC premiere of The Good Lie.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
At the Toronto International Film Festival, the 38-year-old works an architectural black Saint Laurent mini.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
This embossed plum Dolce & Gabbana mini is the ideal summer-to-fall frock.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The star styles two pieces, a Stand Up to Cancer shirt paired with a black skirt, at the charity's event.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Whew! We dare say the star has never look better than in this bold Stella McCartney gown from the 2014 Met Gala.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Attending the Colleagues' 26th Annual Spring Luncheon, the actress turns heads in a springy Oscar de la Renta dress.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Lincoln Center
The actress attended the Great American Songbook event in NYC wearing a black long-sleeved Valentino dress with scalloped trim detailing.
Jimi Celeste/PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images
Reese rocked a sexy black leather dress that showed off her impressive figure at the Hugo Boss show during 2014 New York Fashion Week.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation
As event chair of Hollywoods Stand Up To Cancer event, Reese stood out in an orange Roland Mouret dress with white side panels that cinched her small waist.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Mrs. Jim Toth served as presenter at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards in a custom teal Calvin Klein silk t-back dress with Harry Winston accessories.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for March of Dimes
Mother of three and still looking great! Reese wore a form-fitting black lace embroidered dress at the March of Dimes Celebration in Beverly Hills.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for ELLE
At Elle's 20th Annual Women in Hollywood gathering, the actress wore a Calvin Klein strapless red dress with strappy sandals.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The Pirch
Reese flaunted her killer arms in this Antonio Berardi strappy dress featuring black lace top and printed skirt.
Venturelli/WireImage
The hot mama showed us her chic pregnancy style in a belly-hugging black Versace dress at the Cannes Film Festival.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Mud actress looked stunning in a black Saint Laurent mini with newly dyed brunette tresses.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Best Actress Oscar-winner presented at the 2013 Academy Awards wearing an electric blue Louis Vuitton strapless gown with neutral makeup.
ZUMAPRESS.com
Looking simply gorgeous, Witherspoon wore a scarlet Zac Posen gown to the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.
Michael Williams/startraksphoto.com
Daayum! Having given birth just 10 weeks prior, Reese wowed on the red carpet in a body hugging Elie Saab sleeveless dress at the 2012 Children's Defense Fund Beat The Odds Awards in Beverly Hills.
AKM-GSI Media
Reese is sunny and sweet in Louis Vuitton at the Rio de Janeiro premiere of This Means War.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Normally conservative Reese shows off some sexy skin in tight strapless Miu Miu at the premiere of This Means War in Hollywood.
