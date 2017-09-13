A Look Back at Reese Witherspoon's Best Looks

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's Best Looks

ESC: NYFW, Best Looks, Anna Sui, Gigi Hadid

Best Looks from NYFW Spring 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Did Reese Witherspoon ever embody a silver-screen siren more than at the 2015 Golden Globes?

The silver, strapless Calvin Klein gown fit her like a glove. With a tailored-to-perfection bodice, side-swept, long hair and diamond jewelry, one could argue it was her best look ever. 

Or...another could argue it was her canary-yellow mini she wore the following year that tops the list. Or...it could be the dark-forest-green gown she wore to the Tiffany & Co. 2017 Blue Book Collection Gala recently. The point is the actress has had so many major red-carpet moments that to make an informed judgment on which ensemble is best, we would need to rewind and review all her best looks. 

Photos

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Birthday Tribute to Daughter Ava Phillippe

So, before we catch the actress at the 2017 Emmys, where she's nominated in the category of Limited Series Actress, for her turn in Little Big Lies, please keep scrolling for the fashion moments that make Reese always one to watch. 

Reese Witherspoon, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Gala Attire

The actress got fierce for the Met Gala, rocking a dramatic, one-shoulder two-toned gown with a blue, shimmery eye makeup look to match. 

Reese Witherspoon

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Gorgeous in Green

Reese proves that simplicity is elegance in a green, strapless gown that while attending the Tiffany & Co. 2017 Blue Book Collection Gala. The ensemble is timeless, from the style of her dress to her natural hair and makeup look.

Reese Witherspoon

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Power Prints

This stylish star is not afraid of a bold pattern, and she broke up this graphic ensemble with black leather accents and matching pumps. 

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

REX/Shutterstock

Bright Like the Sun

It looks like the star was inspired by the sun for her Golden Globes look.

Reese Witherspoon, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Purple is the New Black

Is purple the new black? We've been seeing the color on the NYFW spring/summer runways, but Reese already brought the color to the red carpet back in February.

Reese Witherspoon

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Garden Party

The floral applique paired with the exposed hemline is at both times sexy and sophisticated. 

Article continues below

Baby2Baby Gala, Reese Witherspoon

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Belt It Out

The contrast between the gothic-like skirt and spring-perfect belt is quite eye-catching!

ESC, Reese Witherspoon, Golden Globes, 2007

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Are You Yellow?

Reese knows she can rock yellow like nobody's business. Here, she rocks the bold color in a mini to the Golden Globe Awards. We're love how she kept her hair simple and jewelry minimal. 

Reese Witherspoon, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Before the One-Shoulder Trend

Everyone knows the one-shoulder trend is coming back for fall 2017. Before that happens, let it be known that the actress was sporting the style at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015!

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, Glamour Women of the Year

REX Shutterstock

Glamorous for Glamour

This Erdem dress was flowy and fun, perfectly complementing the vibes of the Glamour Women of the Year event. 

Reese Witherspoon, Hollywood Film Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Power Pose

This seemingly simple white Haney frock had the perfect hemline embellishments which added a little something extra to the mini Reese choose for the Hollywood Film Awards. 

Reese Witherspoon

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Old-Hollwood

At the American Cinematheque Award, this honoree looked elegant in this simple, black, off the shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown. 

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue

Fall Whites

She falls back on her Draper James line for another crisp-chic look. 

Reese Witherspoon

Courtesy LifestyleAsia Singapore

Blonde Beauty

As always, Reese is radiant wearing a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with black Christian Louboutin sandals.

Reese Witherspoon, Letterman

Erik Pendzich/REX USA

NYC Chic

The actress sports a sexy look in the Big Apple.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, Met Gala 2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Red Hot at the Met Ball

The actress turns heads with a strapless gown.

Reese Witherspoon

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Magenta Moment

Reese can thank J. Mendel for this saucy little design.

Reese Witherspoon, Academy of Country Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Shine Bright Like a Diamond

At the 2015 ACM Awards, Reese turns heads in a sparkling David Koma LBD.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, 2015 Academy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Oscar Worthy

The actress arrives at the 2015 Academy Awards in a monochromatic Tom Ford creation.

Reese Witherspoon, PGA Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Scarlet Fever

Fiery lace Giambattista Valli Couture on the top, Mario BH trousers on the bottom for the Oscar-winner at the 2015 Producers Guild Awards.

Reese Witherspoon, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sheer Sophistication

At the 2015 SAG Awards, the Wild actress kept tame with an elegant one-shoulder Giorgio Armani design.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, Critics' Choice Awards

AP

Fuchsia Pop

Sweet and simple! The star's black and fuchsia Lanvin gown is the perfect choice for the 2015 Critic's Choice Awards.

Reese Witherspoon, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Old School Glam

This is how it's done, ladies! She's ultra-glamourous in a sparkling Calvin Klein number at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Reese Witherspoon

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Lacy Lady

She sports a flirty lace Self-Portrait frock with sweet sheer details at the LA Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon in Beverly Hills.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Lip Service

Reese compliments her white Zac Posen dress with Harry Winston jewels and her sexy red lips at the Wild premiere in Beverly Hills.

Reese Witherspoon

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI

Elegant Attire

The Oscar winner goes full glam at the premiere of Wild at the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square in London.

Reese Witherspoon

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Variety

Afternoon Delight

At the 2014 Variety Power of Women presented by Lifetime luncehon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons, the actress hits the carpet in a red and back cocktail dress.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Force of Floral

Reese slips into a black-and-white floral Christian Dior frock at The Good Lie premiere in Nashville.

Reese Witherspoon

Olivier Douliery/Abacausa/startraksphoto.com

Flower Power

The sugary-sweet actress picks a ladylike Christian Dior gardenia-print dress for the Washington DC premiere of The Good Lie.  

Reese Witherspoon

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Razor Sharp

At the Toronto International Film Festival, the 38-year-old works an architectural black Saint Laurent mini.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Sweet Reese

This embossed plum Dolce & Gabbana mini is the ideal summer-to-fall frock.

Reese Witherspoon, Stand Up to Cancer

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese's Peices

The star styles two pieces, a Stand Up to Cancer shirt paired with a black skirt, at the charity's event.

Reese Witherspoon, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Magenta Moment

Whew! We dare say the star has never look better than in this bold Stella McCartney gown from the 2014 Met Gala.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Who Lunches

Attending the Colleagues' 26th Annual Spring Luncheon, the actress turns heads in a springy Oscar de la Renta dress.

Reese Witherspoon

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

Classic Black

The actress attended the Great American Songbook event in NYC wearing a black long-sleeved Valentino dress with scalloped trim detailing.

NYFW, Hugo Boss Women, GReese Witherspoon

Jimi Celeste/PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images

Fashion Boss

Reese rocked a sexy black leather dress that showed off her impressive figure at the Hugo Boss show during 2014 New York Fashion Week.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, Stand Up To Cancer

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation

Orange Statement

As event chair of Hollywoods Stand Up To Cancer event, Reese stood out in an orange Roland Mouret dress with white side panels that cinched her small waist. 

Reese Witherspoon, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

All About Aqua

Mrs. Jim Toth served as presenter at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards in a custom teal Calvin Klein silk t-back dress with Harry Winston accessories. 

Reese Witherspoon

John Sciulli/Getty Images for March of Dimes

For the Babies

Mother of three and still looking great! Reese wore a form-fitting black lace embroidered dress at the March of Dimes Celebration in Beverly Hills.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, ELLE's 20th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for ELLE

Minimalist Maven

At Elle's 20th Annual Women in Hollywood gathering, the actress wore a Calvin Klein strapless red dress with strappy sandals.

Reese Witherspoon

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The Pirch

Joyful Reese

Reese flaunted her killer arms in this Antonio Berardi strappy dress featuring black lace top and printed skirt.

Reese Witherspoon, Baby Bump

Venturelli/WireImage

Bumping Style

The hot mama showed us her chic pregnancy style in a belly-hugging black Versace dress at the Cannes Film Festival.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

June Cash

The Mud actress looked stunning in a black Saint Laurent mini with newly dyed brunette tresses.

Reese Witherspoon, Oscars 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Electric Lady

The Best Actress Oscar-winner presented at the 2013 Academy Awards wearing an electric blue Louis Vuitton strapless gown with neutral makeup.

Reese Witherspoon, Crop Dead Gorgeous Puzzle 3 Reveal

ZUMAPRESS.com

Fiery Fashion

Looking simply gorgeous, Witherspoon wore a scarlet Zac Posen gown to the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon

Michael Williams/startraksphoto.com

Hot Mama

Daayum! Having given birth just 10 weeks prior, Reese wowed on the red carpet in a body hugging Elie Saab sleeveless dress at the 2012 Children's Defense Fund Beat The Odds Awards in Beverly Hills.

Reese Witherspoon

AKM-GSI Media

Sunny Side Up

Reese is sunny and sweet in Louis Vuitton at the Rio de Janeiro premiere of This Means War.

Reese Witherspoon

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Keep It Simple

Normally conservative Reese shows off some sexy skin in tight strapless Miu Miu at the premiere of This Means War in Hollywood.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Reese Witherspoon's Best Looks

What was your favorite look?

Tell us in the comments below!

On Sunday, Sept. 17, watch E!'s Emmys Countdown show at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT and E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Emmy Awards coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by our After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Reese Witherspoon , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Life/Style , 2017 Emmys , Emmys , Red Carpet
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.