Josephine Skriver’s Morning Routine Involves Sweat and a Spoon

It's no surprise that Josephine Skriver's morning starts with a workout.

Earning a spot on the the Victoria's Secret runway doesn't just happen. So we caught up with the supermodel during fashion week to learn more about how she's prepping to don those iconic wings.

Josephine, who is the face of the brand's new LOVE fragrance, said she recently resolved to become an early riser, which means exercise, homemade breakfast and a supermodel-status beauty routine—all without even hitting the snooze button. Starting from about 5 a.m., it's Josephine time, and according to the model, that's sacred.

"My morning is so important," she said. "I wake up, I get to be me. I catch up on my emails, call my mom and make sure to update home and start the day right."

Starting the day right also means breaking a sweat. Josephine opts for lifting weights and cardio, and works out with a trainer to keep her on track for those early hours. She's also recently taken up Kung Fu, inspired by the upcoming Victoria's Secret trip to Shanghai and her general belief that women should be empowered with some kind of self-defense technique.